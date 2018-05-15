Feds working behind the scenes to get Trans Mountain pipeline built: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made comments while in Calgary Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there are some critics who will never be convinced that he’s doing enough to ensure the Trans Mountain expansion project goes ahead, but he adds his government is working hard as a deadline imposed by pipeline builder Kinder Morgan fast approaches.

“Let’s be honest about these things. I don’t think there is anything that I can say that would reassure some of my critics who have such little faith in my government getting anything done for Alberta,” Trudeau said in Calgary on Tuesday after he reaffirmed Ottawa’s $1.5-billion commitment toward a light-rail transit project in the city.

“I don’t think there’s any magic phrase I can say that will have critics and skeptics put down their criticism and say, ‘You know what? The prime minister reassured me today.’”

As Trudeau spoke, a small group of protesters were heard shouting “Build KM” and “Build that pipe.”

The $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project would triple the flow of heavy oil products from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C. Texas-based Kinder Morgan has warned it will pull the plug by month’s end if hurdles to expanding the pipeline through British Columbia remain.

Trudeau would not say whether he had meetings planned with any Kinder Morgan executives while he was in town. The company’s Canadian division was to hold its annual shareholder meeting in Calgary on Wednesday.

“I am very confident that all of our officials and our finance ministers and the folks involved in direct discussions with Kinder Morgan are extremely engaged with all necessary parties,” he said.

“As I’ve said many times, we continue to work very, very hard, both visibly and behind the scenes, and when we have something to announce, you guys will be the first to know.”

Trudeau said his government is looking at legislative, legal and financial avenues to get the project moving, but added he won’t negotiate in public.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he’s spoken with Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley several times about the pipeline and believes their support for the project is sincere.

“I’m confident that what you’re hearing is actually true, that both the federal and provincial governments are absolutely committed to getting this done and will use every tool in the toolbox they’ve got to make it happen,” he said.

“I’m super impatient, as we all are. I want to see shovels in the ground. But every time someone says to me they need to be doing more, I always say: ‘What exactly? What are you looking for? Is throwing Elizabeth May in jail enough for you?’”

May, the federal Green party leader, was arrested in Burnaby earlier this year while protesting the project, along with Kennedy Stewart, the NDP MP who is stepping down to run for Vancouver mayor.

Trudeau’s government approved expansion of the Trans Mountain line in 2016, but the B.C. government has been fighting it. Last month, Kinder Morgan stopped all non-essential spending on the project and said it wants assurances by the end of this month that the expansion will proceed.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Just Posted

Show some #LocalLove in Trail

The United Way Trail & District invite communities to show “Conscious Kindness” on Wednesday

Salmo on evacuation alert for flooding

Erie Creek is expected to have rising waters this week

Trail Hospital Auxiliary donates $20,000 toward emergency campaign

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary donated $20,000 as their first installment of a committed $80,000

Winners of the Silver City grape stomp

The Grape Stomp was part of festivities Saturday in the Trail Memorial Centre

Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Fix low incomes among family-class immigrants to help Canada’s economy: study

Newcomers to Canada through family reunification and private sponsorship earn significantly less

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

B.C. woman continues search for young boy depicted in her mother’s painting

A Chilliwack woman is searching for the man in her mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

Most Read