The crash has shut down the stretch of Highway 5 for hours. (@MistyMoonshadow/Twitter)

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Highway 5 just south of Little Fort will be closed for quite some time Friday morning, due to a multi-vehicle incident Thursday evening.

RCMP have not confirmed details of the crash, but one witness said the crash involved four semitrailers before one or two of the big trucks caught on fire.

DriveBC estimated the portion of highway will re-open at 10 a.m. Until then, motorists can take a lengthy detour – about three hours – by taking Highway 24, 97 and 1.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say
Next story
Two sides far apart as referendum on Castlegar rec complex looms

Just Posted

RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are involved.

Rossland abandons water metering; to return to flat rate

Council balks at high cost to upgrade meter service

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Castlegar woman seeks return of painting she gave away

$800 original donated to an ‘Under a Penny’ thrift store

Two sides far apart as referendum on Castlegar rec complex looms

Small group of voters in rural area may determine outcome of $32 million project

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Most Read