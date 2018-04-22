Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

There is just one week left on public consultations on the future of the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission.

In a statement today, Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham encouraged British Columbians to participate.

Related: ALR review may not be open-minded

“Over recent weeks, 1,500 British Columbians from all walks of life, in communities around our province, have offered their thoughts and vision of how we can make it easier and more efficient for the Agricultural Land Commission to fulfil its mandate of preserving farmland and encouraging farming,” said Popham in the release.

“Your input on ALR topics like on-farm processing and sales, residential uses, and creating a defensible and defended land reserve, will help frame recommendations for an ALR that will serve generations.”

To add to your voice and ideas to the consultation, visit the government’s consultation online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve before before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 30.

The ALR was created between 1973 and 1976 in response to growing erosion of the province’s agricultural land base, by urban development and other uses. It protects about five per cent of the province’s land base for agricultural uses.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Just Posted

Mountain near Grand Forks named after Hardy boys

PLACE NAMES: Hardy Mountain, Hayes, Hilltop, Hodges

Great Blue Heron on decline in Basin

A two-year study shows the number of active heron nests in the Basin has never been lower

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you agree with moving BC Day to align with other provinces?

Columbia River low for another week

BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year

Enjoy Earth Day events in Greater Trail

Earth Day an opportunity to embrace ‘green’ events in Trail and Greater Area

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

Most Read