Find Your Fit tour comes to Trail Monday

TRAIL – The Find Your Fit tour stop in Trail is a great opportunity for students to get valuable hands-on experience with helpful career-planning tools.

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour will be in Warfield at James L. Webster Elementary school on Monday, Jan. 22, and open to the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“B.C.’s innovative economy needs everything from nurses, to welders, to accountants,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Students and parents in Trail can go to the Find Your Fit tour stop to experience some of these careers first hand, and see what education and training they need to build their future.”

Students can visit up to 16 career activity stations where they can take part in hands-on, career-related activities, like creating digital graphics, completing an electrical circuit and taking someone’s blood pressure. These activities will help students uncover their strengths and interests, giving them the knowledge they need to get started with their career planning. They can then move on to a labour-market information station, where they can dig deeper into a career of their choice.

Industries such as tourism, tech and health care will need a broad range of skilled British Columbians. The Find Your Fit tour stop in Trail is a unique opportunity to get insight into in-demand careers from a diverse range of industries that are important to building a strong, sustainable and innovative 21st-century economy that works for everyone.

“There is a growing demand for skilled workers in a variety of sectors, here and throughout B.C.,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “At the Find Your Fit tour stop in Trail, students and parents can experience and learn about careers in areas such health care, tech and the skilled trades.”

The Find Your Fit tour builds on the government’s commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by giving them the information to help them make decisions about education and training.

The Find Your Fit tour and WorkBC.ca are first steps for all British Columbians on a journey to discovering information about a variety of exciting careers that will build a brighter future for individuals, families and communities, and help build a better B.C. for everyone.

Find Your Fit tour dates are available online at: https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx