Fire department responds to alarm in downtown Trail

Two trucks, firefighters on scene on Cedar Ave.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm in downtown Trail at noon on Friday.

Two trucks and firefighters are on scene.

Dressed in full gear with breathing apparatus, the firefighters were investigating the source of the alarm.

The firefighters were investigating upstairs and the roof above the building the housed the old City Bakery and current Got Juiced location and the adjoining properties above the shoe store and the Columbia Basin Learning Alliance office.

No further details are available at this time.

More to come.