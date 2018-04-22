UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire somewhere on Kerr Road, Baynes Lake.

Fire near Baynes Lake

On Sunday, April 22, a fire was discovered in the Baynes Lake area.

According to the latest update by the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is approximately 18 hectares in size.

As per their website, it is suspected that the fire was human caused.

The stage of the fire is currently new, and no further information is available at this time.

More to come.

Click here to view BC Wildfire Services’ active wildfire map.

