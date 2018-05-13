Three fire halls responded to the call on May 12 and stayed on site for four hours. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Fire near Sunningdale water tower on Saturday

Regional fire rescue responded to the wildland fire just after 2 p.m. Saturday

The cause of a wildfire in the upper bench of Sunningdale on the weekend remains undetermined.

The 9-1-1 came into regional fire rescue shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday with crews arriving at the scene near the city’s water tower at 2:30 p.m.

Fifteen firefighters – seven from Station 374 Trail, five from Station 372 Warfield, and three from Station 375 Montrose – stayed on scene for four hours, Captain Grant Tyson reported.

“Regional fire rescue Trail responded to a call for smoke in the area near the Sunningdale water tower,” he said. “Upon arrival we discovered a two-hectare wildland fire.”

The fire was under control at 6:15 p.m., Tyson added.

“Air support was provided by BC Wildfire Service with one air tanker.”

