Fires near Rossland, Grand Forks prompt evacuation alerts

RDKB issues alerts to more than 50 properties for two separate fires

Emergency officials with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary have issued two separate evacuation alerts for residents near fires in the area.

Horns Mountain fire

The first, a spot fire discovered today in the rural area south and west of Rossland, has 33 properties on evacuation alert.

The RDKB has issued an evacuation alert for all properties within the Big Sheep Creek drainage southwest of Rossland including Hadley Road, Thompson Road, Big Sheep Creek Road, and the portion of the Old Rossland Cascade Highway in the Sheep Creek area. It also includes all properties east of Kilometer 2 on the Santa Rosa Road east of Christina

Lake.

The .01-hectare fire is being labelled the Horns Mountain fire. The fire is suspected as being human-caused.

Granby Road alert

Another 22 properties on Granby Road have also been put on evacuation alert

This is a result of the five-hectare Toronto Creek fire, located about 12 kilometres north of Grand Forks and two kilometers from Granby Road.

The lightning-caused fire is located in rugged terrain and is displaying active growth. Crews are working to contain the fire using machine guard and natural features.

The alert includes all properties from Kilometer 12 to Kilometer 14 of the Granby Road to the junction with Volcanic Creek Road, and includes four properties accessed from Volcanic Creek Road.

An evacuation alert is issued to prepare residents in the event a wildfire threatens persons or property.

While not an order to leave, residents should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order, in which case they may be required to leave immediately.

It’s not clear how many people are currently affected by the evacuation alert.

For more information on these alerts, contact:

o RDKB Emergency Operations Centre: 250-368-0259

o www.rdkb.com Click on the 2018 Wildfire Season link

o #RDKBEmergency (Twitter)