First baby born at KBRH

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) welcomed its first baby of 2018 on Tuesday.

A beautiful baby girl arrived at 6:47 p.m., on Jan. 2.

KBRH officials said no further details would be released while mom and her baby are resting.

Regionally, the first baby born at a Kootenay Boundary facility was at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson on Jan. 2 at 8:36 a.m. Also a girl.

Interior Health’s first baby of 2018 was born to a Penticton couple at 2:07 a.m. New Year’s Day at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Lawson John Spain weighed in at 4,560 grams or a whopping 10 pounds and was 66 centimetres or just shy of 26 inches. Mom is Kisha Kinrade and father is James Spain. He has an older sister Scarlett.

The first baby in B.C. was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at just nine seconds after midnight.