Honorary President Sid Littlewood from Trail Branch 11 of the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) was bestowed the honour of being pinned with the first poppy by Charlie O’Hearn Stone. The Grade 4 student was first place winner in the RCL’s 2017 Primary National Poster Contest (Black and White). The first poppy officially launches the local campaign, with veterans, cadets and volunteers distributing lapel pins beginning Friday in downtown Trail, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Waneta Mall and Main Street, Fruitvale. An estimated 18 million poppies will be worn this year, and by making a donation and wearing a poppy, Canadians continue to honour the many lives lost during war. Funds raised through the annual campaign provide comfort for veterans and seniors in regional care facilities - in January the Trail Legion donated $6,000 to the KBRH Elder Care Campaign for the purchase of a ceiling lift. Contributions have helped with emergency care services for local veterans, used in local bursaries for grandchildren of veterans, and a portion is donated to the provincial and national campaigns such as the Veteran’s Transitions program and the Commonwealth Ex-Servicemen League.

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

