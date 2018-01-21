The single vehicle rollover happened near China Creek. (Trail Times file photo)

First responders attend rollover near China Creek

Six firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue attended the scene

First responders are reporting yet another accident on the stretch of Highway 22 between Trail and Castlegar.

The single vehicle rollover happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, notes a Jan. 20 news release issued by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue.

Six firefighters – four from Genelle Co. 3 and two from Co. 4 in Trail – responded to the scene shortly after the 9-1-1 came in.

Regional Captain Grant Tyson says the scene was under control within 20 minutes.

There’s no word on the cause of the accident, which happened in the area of China Creek.

Captain Tyson confirmed three occupants were in the care of the BC Ambulance Service, suffering minor injuries.

Investigations underway: Highway 22 update

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

