Police and first responders are on scene at the bluffs near the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Guy Bertrand photo

Trail police and rescue teams remain at scene of climbing accident

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says rocks too unstable for rescuers and police to go in

Update 3 p.m.

Police and search teams remained high on the mountain above Trail hospital late Wednesday after a climber fell when a rock bluff gave way that morning.

At press time the person was not yet identified.

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid was near the accident site with search and rescue teams when the Trail Times reached him by cell phone at 2:30 p.m.

“Geo-engineers are trying to make sure we don’t have another rock slide before we go in,” he said.

******************************************************************************************************************

Update 11:50 a.m.

HETS rescue – or helicopter long line rescue – has been called in.

Helicopter long line rescue systems can offer rapid rescue response and reduced risk exposure over traditional land rescue based techniques in remote, high angle terrain or difficult to access work sites.

More to come …

*****************************************************************************************************************

Update 11:17 a.m.

Search and Rescue teams from Castlegar, Rossland, South Columbia and Grand Forks are responding.

“Rope members are responding to a possible fallen climber up by the Trail Hospital,” confirmed Mike Hudson from South Columbia. “Operation is underway.”

****************************************************************************************************************

First responders are attempting to extract a person from the bluffs above the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

A 9-1-1 call came in Wednesday morning stating someone had witnessed a person fall several metres from a rock face above the hospital.

Police and Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue were on scene.

As responders located the person, more first responders made the steep ascent with a stretcher to evacuate the injured person.

No reports on the condition of the climber.

A witness said she was leaving the hospital and noticed a cloud of dust and some rocks falling near the graffiti-covered face of the bluffs.

That’s when the witness saw someone “roped in and chipping away at rocks.”

The witness said then a larger rock fell and took the climber down to a plateau above the hospital’s helipad.

More to come …

Previous story
2 fatalities and 1 serious injury mar vacation season in B.C. resort town
Next story
Commercial huckleberry harvesting to be banned in parts of Kootenay Boundary

Just Posted

Commercial huckleberry harvest banned in certain Kootenay areas

The areas have been identified as critical foraging zones for grizzlies and other wildlife species

Fiddlers entertain crowd at Trail’s Gyro Park

Instructors from Selkirk Fiddle Camp put on annual show

Trail police and rescue teams remain at scene of climbing accident

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says rocks too unstable for rescuers and police to go in

Kootenay bear attack victim did nothing wrong

Creston CO James Barber says man hospitalized after run-in with grizzly not at fault

‘This is a huge deal for Warfield,’ says mayor

The Village of Warfield has until 2025 to develop its own water supply

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read