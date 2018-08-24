Harvie Hurd of GW Floors was repairing pool tiles at the Trail Aquatic Centre this week. (Guy Bertand photo)

Fixes underway at Trail aquatic centre

Trail council re-allocated $145,000 of capital funding to finish chlorine system upgrades

With the city on notice that it’s time for a WorksafeBC inspection of the Trail pool’s “chlorine delivery system,” council shuffled $145,000 from one maintenance pot to another this week.

Three safety recommendations regarding chlorine gas, in particular, are still outstanding following an Interior Health risk assessment conducted at the Trail Aquatic Centre in 2014.

“Interior Health identified that the work ‘should’ be performed ‘as budgets allow,’ so these items were deemed a moderate priority by the recreation department,” Deputy Director Robert Baker advised council. “In 2018, it was learned that Occupational Health and Safety Regulations require the ventilation and automatic shutoff systems to be in place to be compliant, which elevates their priority level to high,” he clarified.

“WorkSafeBC has provided notice that it will be inspecting pools in the near future which utilize chlorine gas, and so it would be prudent for the city to expedite the required work.”

With the pool shut down for annual maintenance until Sept. 10, now is a good time to complete the job.

Work includes increasing the height of the chlorine emergency ventilation stack on the roof, installation of panic hardware on the exit door, and adding an automatic shutoff system on the chlorine cylinder so staff does need to enter the room to isolate the gas cylinder.

The total budget includes the cost of construction, estimated at $120,000 by a local mechanical contractor, in addition to the engineering design and a 15 per cent contingency.

Funding for pool upgrades came from a $220,000 allotment Trail council set aside to replace the arena’s chiller this year.

Engineering work for that leg of work is now underway with the project expected to be tendered in the fall and awarded in early-December.

Approximately $200,000 from the chiller replacement project will not be spent this year, so the money was re-directed into chlorine system improvements at Baker’s request.

“The issue of chlorine gas and safety surely follows the concerns that came up last year when the Fernie arena incident occurred,” Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff explained, referring to three deaths caused by ammonia gas leaked from a failed chiller.

“And there was an intense review of all arenas in B.C. that use ammonia to assist with the ice-making process.”

Like the Fernie ice rink, ammonia is used as a refrigerant in the Trail arena.

WorksafeBC inspected the Trail Memorial Centre arena earlier this year then authorized the city to operate for the 2018/19 ice season. Notably, the chiller replacement work must proceed in 2019.

“As the director indicates, this frees up capital money to address the chlorine issues at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre that have now become a high priority.”

The chiller replacement will proceed as a high priority in next year’s budget, Perehudoff continued.

“The city would then be in position to see the work associated with replacing the chiller to be completed in the next offseason window,” he said. “Staff is anticipating that the costs to replace the chiller could be double that of which was originally budgeted based on what other arenas in the local area are currently experiencing, as they were required to address their aging ice plants more directly.”

Previous story
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
Next story
B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Just Posted

Fixes underway at Trail aquatic centre

Trail council re-allocated $145,000 of capital funding to finish chlorine system upgrades

Solitary effort in the Silver City

The Trail Aquatic Centre pool is shut down until Sept. 10 for maintenance

A touch of colour added to downtown Trail

Major renovations are underway at the Crown Columbia All-Suite Boutique Hotel in downtown Trail

PHOTOS: Syringa Fire continues to grow

Photographer captures striking photos of the Syringa Creek Fire.

Evacuation alert issued for Edgewood

Mt. O’Leary fire burning 9 km from the community

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

B.C. museum receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Most Read