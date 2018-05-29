Flood threat increases at Nelson’s waterfront

The flood threat continues to increase as lake levels in Nelson could rise another 12 to 18 inches from their current levels, with a peak expected between Wednesday and Friday, June 1.
Fire Chief Len MacCharles said Friday, “In 2012, the lake reached the highest level since 1974 at 1753.8 ft (534.58 meters), and it is likely we will see similar lake levels this year.”
“The City has taken a number of proactive steps since 2012 to help minimize the impacts of high water but we will still see some impacts. Our primary goals right now are public safety and protection of property and the environment.”