Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says efforts by the province’s NDP government to stymie an interprovincial pipeline are illegal and will hurt all of Canada.

Speaking to a gathering of conservatives in Ottawa, Clark says changing the rules partway through a project will make companies think twice about investing and creating jobs in Canada.

B.C. has called for more consultation on oil spill readiness related to the expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which would triple the oil flowing from the Edmonton area to the west coast.

Rachel Notley’s Alberta government has responded by ending the import of B.C. wine, an industry that was valued around $72 million last year.

On Friday, Notley unveiled a task force to defend Alberta from what she describes as an unconstitutional attack.

The federal government has already approved the $7.4-billion project, which could multiply tanker traffic seven fold along B.C.’s heavily populated South Coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Just Posted

Camp Mansfield is no longer on any map, so where was it?

Place Names: Ernest Mansfield was responsible for several local place names, but none survive

Community meeting set for East Trail youth centre

Youth advocates are hoping the community will step up to save the East Trail youth centre

Band with Trail flavour looking for fan support in CBC competition

Public voting in Searchlight 2018 starts Tuesday, Feb. 13

Civic election draws early interest in Warfield, Area B

General voting day for the B.C. Local Government Election is Oct. 20

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Most Read