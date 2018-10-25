On Friday, Oct. 19, Enbridge released a statement announcing that they expect their ruptured 36-inch natural gas transmission line to be repaired and in service by mid-November. However, both the 36 and 30-inch transmission lines will only be running at 80 per cent capacity and are not expected to return to maximum operating pressure throughout the winter. (Photo by CMDR Shane UnSplash)

FortisBC asks customers to reduce natural gas use

The company’s request follows the rupture of the Enbridge natural gas transmission pipeline

FortisBC is asking customers – including those in the Greater Trail region – to keep their natural gas thermostats turned down and to limit other natural gas use as much as possible.

The request follows the rupture of Enbridge’s natural gas transmission pipeline on Oct. 9, which is expected to limit supply by 50 to 80 per cent of normal levels until mid-November.

“The impact is province-wide,” FortisBC spokesperson Diana Sorace told the Trail Times. “Until both Enbridge lines are fully operational again, ongoing conservation measures are needed to ensure all British Columbians will continue to have natural gas for essential uses.”

Trail is in a shared service territory so many FortisBC customers receive hydro electricity as well as natural gas service.

With cold weather on the way there will be more demand for both energies, but it’s the latter causing immediate concern.

“Natural gas demand increases during the colder months,” said Sorace. “So as we approach the winter months, we are actively working to make more gas available for our customers. For example, we have worked with TransCanada to maximize output of the Southern Crossing pipeline that feeds into the Interior from Alberta and are actively working with industrial customers to optimize their energy use – keeping them running while minimizing system impacts.”

However, until the Enbridge line is repaired and the natural gas supply issue is resolved, FortisBC is asking customers to continue to avoid non-essential use of natural gas.

“This can be as simple as using less hot water or not turning on your fireplace,” Sorace said.

“We recognize that in some parts of B.C. where the winters are cold, such as in the Southern Interior, it may be impractical to turn off thermostats due to cold weather. Even turning the temperature down slightly and reducing other natural gas usage will help,” she added.

“Ongoing conservation of natural gas will help ensure that all of our customers will continue to get the gas they need.”

