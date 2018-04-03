Four people in custody after Fruitvale crime spree

The robbery and break-and-enters began around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning

Four people are in custody following a crime spree that began in a Fruitvale hotel early Tuesday.

Two men and two women have been arrested following a robbery and several break-and-enters, Greater Trail RCMP Sgt Darren Oelke confirmed to the Trail Times.

“We are just trying to put it all together,” Oelke said just before 10 a.m. “But we just got word a minute ago that Creston (police) arrested our last outstanding individual, a male, so we have four in custody.”

The investigation was in its preliminary stages Tuesday morning, so few details were available. However, police did confirm the four suspects are not local.

“It all started at around 1 a.m. last night and it was in a hotel room, I believe,” Oelke said. “There wasn’t a stand-off, we had a robbery and several B-and-E’s, though at this point, we don’t know what really happened.”

“They appear to be from the prairies.”

