After a bumper crop fruit season, Desiree Profili, community coordinator for Rossland/Trail WildsafeBC, says the biggest complaint has been from people who were not able to access fruit on their very large trees.

Fruit is like candy to bears; Rossland/Trail WildsafeBC advises fall pruning

Fall is the opportune time for tree maintenance and pruning, says WildsafeBC

Even the longest ladder didn’t reach high enough to pick fruit off of some trees in Rossland and Trail.

Apples and pears are like candy to bears, so don’t forget to prune your trees, advises Desiree Profili, local community coordinator for WildsafeBC.

“As fall turns to winter it’s time to think about pruning and taking care of our fruit trees,” she said. “The biggest complaint we’ve had this year is people just not being able to get to their fruit to pick it.”

After a bumper crop season of plums, apples and pears, Profili responded to a number of calls for help with harvesting.

“The trees were just so big and so overgrown that bears were breaking the trees and causing damage,” she explained. “And it’s also way harder for the homeowner to get access to that fruit and actually maintain the tree.”

Profili recalled, “Some of them, we couldn’t even get to the top with a ladder so we just ended up shaking the tree, which then just wrecks the fruit, and it’s kind of a waste.”

For those who just like their trees, she says there are methods of pruning that minimize fruit growth.

“It helps with pick and ease of access,” Profili said. “So that attractants are more easily removed from trees to help decrease bears in yards destroying trees.”

Once trees are dormant for the winter, WildsafeBC suggests a three-step plan.

First, Profili advises a clean up with removal of dead or diseased branches.

Then, she says to remove any branches that overlap, or clutter the middle of the tree. The final step is to cut back, or remove the vertical growth that makes trees difficult to harvest in the fall.

“Just remember if trees are overgrown, it may take a few years to remove all the issues,” she continued.

“And this fall saw lots of requests for help in picking and using or donating excess fruit, which was amazing … so a huge thank you to all the volunteers and organizers of great events like the pick and press weekends.”

Anyone with questions about how or when to prune, is encouraged to contact Profili by phoning 250.231.7996 or via email at rossland@wildsafebc.ca.

She emphasized, “Let’s all do our part to keep our wildlife wild and our communities safe.”

Less general sightings have been reported this season, but there has been a few significant interactions between bears and people.

“There’s been big issues like bears in houses,” Profili confirmed. “We’ve had three bears destroyed because they were in homes (two in Rossland and one in Fruitvale) but it’s been a fairly quiet fall and not a lot of bear sightings posted online.”

Previous story
Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care
Next story
Big White opposed to BC Family Day switch

Just Posted

Cap off Spooktacular with a KidSport toque

Visit the KidSport booth and pick up a toque at Spooktacular this weekend

Riverfront Centre balcony left hanging

Trail council put the project on hold after the cost came in $20,000 above budget

Fruit is like candy to bears; Rossland/Trail WildsafeBC advises fall pruning

Fall is the opportune time for tree maintenance and pruning, says WildsafeBC

Trail seeking $1 million loan from Trust

Trail council began the process for a $1 million loan from Columbia Basin Trust

BV Lions support SuperWalk

Beaver Valley Lions donated $1000 to the local Parkinson SuperWalk

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

What you see …

Editor Guy Bertrand captured a foggy and frosty morning on the Columbia River Skywalk

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

Most Read