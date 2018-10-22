Fruitvale father suffers serious burns

A father and son were injured working on a vehicle at their Fruitvale residence

Police and Kootenay Boundary firefighters responded to the scene on Saturday. (Trail Times file photo)

A Fruitvale father suffered life-threatening burns on Saturday when a vehicle he was working on, caught fire.

“A father and son were repairing their vehicle when an unfortunate accident caused a fire to be ignited,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “The father suffered serious life threatening burns to his upper chest and the son suffered burns to his hands putting out the fire.”

The Trail RCMP detachment responded to the residence and assisted the fire department.

The call came in to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 3 p.m. Oct. 20, reported Captain Grant Tyson.

Eight firefighters attended within 10 minutes – three from Trail and five from Station 376 Fruitvale – and the fire was noted as “under control” by 3:30 p.m.

The location is listed as the 1500 block of Highway 3B, which is near Bluebird Corner.

No names are being released.