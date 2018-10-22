Police and Kootenay Boundary firefighters responded to the scene on Saturday. (Trail Times file photo)

Fruitvale father suffers serious burns

A father and son were injured working on a vehicle at their Fruitvale residence

A Fruitvale father suffered life-threatening burns on Saturday when a vehicle he was working on, caught fire.

“A father and son were repairing their vehicle when an unfortunate accident caused a fire to be ignited,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “The father suffered serious life threatening burns to his upper chest and the son suffered burns to his hands putting out the fire.”

The Trail RCMP detachment responded to the residence and assisted the fire department.

The call came in to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 3 p.m. Oct. 20, reported Captain Grant Tyson.

Eight firefighters attended within 10 minutes – three from Trail and five from Station 376 Fruitvale – and the fire was noted as “under control” by 3:30 p.m.

The location is listed as the 1500 block of Highway 3B, which is near Bluebird Corner.

No names are being released.

Previous story
Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Just Posted

Fruitvale father suffers serious burns

A father and son were injured working on a vehicle at their Fruitvale residence

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

The new mayor of Trail is …

Preliminary results after voting closed Saturday at 8 p.m., includes results from two advanced polls

Kootenay Boundary referendum, pass or fail?

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday night

Fruitvale vehicle fire sends two to hospital

Greater Trail RCMP are investigating a vehicle fire on Highway 3B

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

BREAKING: Person arrested after motel stabbing in Fernie

Restaurant patron at Fernie Super 8 Hotel injured in random attack

Most Read