CMH Galena lodge is about 80 kilometres north of Nakusp.

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

A heli-skiing operation is cleaning up after a jet fuel leak at one of its back-country lodges north of Nakusp.

The spill at the CMH Galena Lodge occurred about 10 days ago, says a release from the Ministry of Environment. The lodge is located in the Badshot range of the Selkirk Mountains, about 80 kilometres by highway north of Nakusp.

Environment officials say between 5,000 and 6,500 litres of helicopter jet fuel was released from an underground storage tank. They say the spill has been contained.

The lodge is owned by Canadian Mountain Holidays Heli-skiing and Summer Adventures, based in Alberta.

“Environmental remediation and assessment experts were brought in immediately on discovery to contain the release, evaluate the impact and lead remediation efforts,” says a news release from CMH. “Their efforts are ongoing and will continue until all related impacts are addressed.”

CMH says an environmental response officer from the BC Ministry of Environment has advised them that “he is extremely satisfied with the approach and progress to date”.

“The fuel distribution system has been contained and the outside experts have advised that there are no indications of any downstream impacts in Lardeau Creek or Trout Lake,” CMH says. “Environmental monitoring of the conditions is proceeding on a daily basis.”

Nearby Lardeau Creek drains into Trout Lake, which eventually leads into Kootenay Lake.

But some locals in the community of Trout Lake who contacted Arrow Lakes News about the spill say they’re frustrated.

Wes Heck, who’s lived on Lardeau Creek for the last four years, isn’t impressed with the lack of communication.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on,” he says. “No one really knows around here.”

Heck’s house is about 10 kilometres downstream from the lodge, and they draw some of their drinking water from Lardeau Creek.

“How close was the spill to the water? What are they doing to clean it up?” he asks. “I’ve spilt diesel when I grew up in Alberta, and you don’t know where it could be going under the snow.”

But another Trout Lake resident contacted by Arrow Lakes News says he’s satisfied how the cleanup is proceeding.

“Our family’s been here 30 years, and they’ve always been good neighbours,” says Don Coller about CMH. Coller owns the general store in Trout Lake.

“They’ve never been anything but helpful and cooperative,” he says. “It’s unfortunate, but stuff happens.”

CMH says the incident has not affected Galena Lodge or its guests and it remains in full operation.

….

A heli-skiing operation is cleaning up after a fuel leak at one of its back-country lodges north of Nakusp.

The spill at the CMH Galena Lodge occurred just over a week ago, says a ministry official. The lodge is located in the Badshot range of the Selkirk Mountains, about 80 kilometres by highway north of Nakusp.

It’s not known what the leaked fuel was, or how much fuel spilled.

“Environmental remediation and assessment experts were brought in immediately on discovery to contain the release, evaluate the impact and lead remediation efforts,” says a news release from CMH, a mountain skiing tourism company based in Alberta. “Their efforts are ongoing and will continue until all related impacts are addressed.”

CMH says an environmental response officer from the BC Ministry of Environment has advised them that “he is extremely satisfied with the approach and progress to date”.

RELATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

“The fuel distribution system has been contained and the outside experts have advised that there are no indications of any downstream impacts in Lardeau Creek or Trout Lake,” CMH says. “Environmental monitoring of the conditions is proceeding on a daily basis.”

As of publication time the ministry had not responded to a request for information on the spill.

Wes Heck, who’s lived on Lardeau Creek for the last four years, isn’t impressed with the lack of communication.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on,” he says. “No one really knows around here.

Heck’s house is about 10 kilometres downstream from the lodge, on Lardeau Creek.

“How close was the spill to the water? What are they doing to clean it up?” he asks. “I’ve spilled diesel when I grew up in Alberta, and you don’t know where it could be going under the snow.”

But another Trout Lake resident contacted by Arrow Lakes News says he’s satisfied how the cleanup is proceeding.

“Our family’s been here 30 years, and they’ve always been good neighbours,” says Don Coller, who owns the general store in Trout Lake. “They’ve never been anything but helpful and cooperative.”

“It’s unfortunate, but stuff happens.”

CMH says the incident has not affected Galena Lodge or our guests and we remain in full operation.

Previous story
40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Just Posted

UPDATED: Traffic delays on Highway 22 to Castlegar

Early morning collision causes long line up of traffic toward Castlegar Thursday

Snow bound in Trail

The City of Trail worked non-stop clearing Tuesday night’s pelting of snow

Skywalk snow

The city was hard at work this week removing a heavy blanket of snow

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

UPDATED: Crashes keep Kootenay Boundary crews busy

Four-vehicle accident on Hwy 22 & semi-trailer crash at Gulch intersection Tuesday night

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

A man, a bird and a pair of skis

Rudy Kraus has been taking his bird Bill skiing at Whitewater for nearly two decades

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Most Read