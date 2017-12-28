The call of a fire at the Trail Regional Airport came in late Wednesday. Upon attending, responders found a fuel truck engulfed in flames. (Trail Times file photo)

Fuel truck fire at Trail airport

The fire was contained within 45 minutes; City of Trail says an investigation of cause is underway

The cause of a fuel truck fire at the Trail airport remains under investigation.

Kootenay Boundary regional firefighters and the city received the 9-1-1 of a fire at Trail Regional Airport late Wednesday evening, at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Upon attending, it was found that a fuel truck, used to dispense Jet A fuel, was engulfed in flames.

Regional fire services were able to quickly extinguish the fire by 11:30 p.m. without incident.

The truck holds approximately 3,000 litres of fuel and while damage to the truck was extensive, the insulation around the fuel tank itself ensured the fuel did not ignite.

“It is believed that the fire started in the engine and may have been a result of a failed block heater,” confirmed the city’s Andrea Jolly.

“A full investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause.”

Jolly says the incident will not affect services at the Trail Regional Airport.

The city has full fuel servicing still available out of permanent tanks which were installed several years ago.

