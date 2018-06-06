The provincial government is putting out the call for applications for off-road vehicle trail construction and maintenance.

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

The provincial government is putting out a call for applications for building or upgrading off-road vehicle trails with up to $100,000 up for grabs.

Announced by Doug Donaldson, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the money is part of the ORV Trail Fund, which is currently valued at almost $590,000.

“Government is committed to maintaining the province’s world-class recreational trails,” said Donaldson. “Many of the trails are in remote and rural areas, and this money will benefit all users. Trail improvements will help to create local jobs, and will also enhance tourism opportunities.”

The ORV Trail Fund, which was created last year, receives a portion of funding from registration fees collected by ICBC. Requests for funding anywhere between $1,000 – $25,000 will be considered by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch up to July 16, 2018, while successful applicants will be notified after Aug. 24, 2018.

Any legal entity in the province can apply for funding grants, which includes First Nations, local governments, ORV organizations (which include All-Terrain Vehicles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motor bikes and side-by-sides), non-profit societies and businesses.

“It is a great day for riders in B.C.,” said Ralph Matthews, president, Quad Riders ATV Association of B.C. “This grant will allow for an even more epic riding experience. It will also provide a significant positive economic impact through ORV tourism in our rural communities. Thank you to everyone involved in getting this funding off the ground and on the trails.”

The government has established a five-year plan to fund future trail development, with planned yearly grants of up to $200,000, depending on the growth of the fund.

“The British Columbia Snowmobile Federation appreciates the government reinvesting a portion of the off-road vehicle registration fees back into ORV safety and trails,” said Richard Cronier, president, British Columbia Snowmobile Federation. “B.C. has first-class trails, and this additional money will continue to draw tourists from around the world.”

According to the province, there are roughly 10,000 kilometres of ORV trails in B.C. that is managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails branch, in conjunction with community-based ORV groups.

Applications can be made here.

Previous story
B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council
Next story
UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Just Posted

Two arrested after break-in at Warfield Liquor Store

Police say a large amount of alcohol was recovered from the suspected getaway vehicle

UPDATE: Investigators deem Rossland Ave. fire ‘suspicious’

Police seeking information on May 25 explosion in Trail

Bear sightings down in Greater Trail

Fewer sightings reported so far this spring

Business should take note of Tourism Strategy, says Rossland mayor

A roadmap for developing tourism along Highway 3

Kootenay cops to crack down loud motorcycle pipes

RCMP also watching for tinted windows and lack of front licence plates

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

Most Read