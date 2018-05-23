Fundraising underway for Boundary flood recovery

“How can we help?”

As chair of the East End Services, Director Ali Grieve has spoken to many people who want to assist those affected by the unprecedented flooding in the Boundary.

Clean up and recovery is going to be very costly and will take a very long time.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has compiled a list of ways the East End communities can help their neighbours in the Boundary.

“I asked our Emergency Operation Centre in Grand Fork to share some funding options in hopes that our generous and giving communities can help our friends and neighbours in Boundary country,” Grieve said Sunday. “The Army has now been and gone back to the Interior to assist in other communities. Once this is over, there will be massive costly clean-up and recovery to follow, not only for properties and infrastructure, but for the displaced families, some of whom will not have homes to go back to.”

Many individuals and groups are offering their support to residents affected by floods in the Boundary region. Anyone who wishes to contribute to the 2018 flood recovery effort in the Boundary region can contribute in the following ways:

* Grand Forks Credit Union (GFCU) – Grand Forks & Boundary Flood, a GoFundMe campaign to support residents and local organizations involved in recovery. All funds raised will be given to the local organizations that are right here on the ground providing flood relief to the displaced community and its residents. To donate through GFCU please visit https://www.gofundme.com/grand-forks-amp-boundary-flood.

* Grand Forks Credit Union has also set up a fund within their Grand Forks branch to deliver support to small business recovery specifically. Visit the local Grand Forks Credit Union website for more details.

* CannaFest – Grand Forks BC Flood Relief, a GoFundMe campaign which will be used for residents displaced by the floods in Grand Forks and the immediate surrounding region. Priority will be given to people who are not able to be in their primary residence at this time and who are experiencing hardships as a result of the recent flood. An application is available on the GoFundMe website. To donate through Cannafest visit https://www.gofundme.com/pgfqd-grand-forks-bc-flood-relief .

* The Canadian Red Cross continues to be an integral part of the emergency disaster relief effort in the Boundary region. To help people impacted by the recent devastating flooding British Columbians can donate directly to the Canadian Red Cross online and the Province of BC will match all contributions up to a total of $20 million. To donate to the Red Cross, and receive a tax receipt, please visit www.redcross.ca.

The two GoFundMe sites have been developed by groups of community leaders, with the support of Community Futures Boundary, and will help manage disbursement of the donated funds.

The regional district is reminding locals that it is extremely important to be safe when near floodwater. River levels can rise quickly and currents can be unpredictable. The ground can be soft and unstable causing extremely poor footing. Exercise extreme caution.

The contact for the Emergency Operations Centre is 1.888.747.9119.

For more information contact Frances Maika, Information Officer at 250.231.3172.