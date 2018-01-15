Genelle ‘vehicle incident’ under RCMP investigation

Regional firefighters responded to a car fire near the Genelle bluffs on Sunday night. DriveBC issued a bulletin at approximately 11 p.m. advising the highway was closed in both directions one kilometer south of 12 Avenue in Genelle because of a vehicle incident. (Chelsea Novak/Black Press)

RCMP are investigating a “vehicle incident” that happened outside of Genelle Sunday night.

Eight firefighters from Co. 3, Genelle, and a three-man crew from Co. 4 Trail responded to a car fire outside the Genelle bluffs just after 9 p.m., confirmed Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby.

The fire was put out in short order, but Derby could not release further details.

A Genelle resident informed the Trail Times that the vehicle was abandoned at that spot last week and was currently secured under police watch.

Cpl. Devon Reid from the Greater Trail detachment would only confirm that an investigation at the scene would likely wind up late Monday and that the highway would subsequently be fully re-opened.

Reid say police would not be releasing further information until Tuesday or later in the week.

DriveBC issued a release at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, informing motorists that Highway 22 one kilometer south of Genelle was closed in both directions due to a “vehicle incident.”

DriveBC stated an “RCMP investigation was ongoing.”

The highway re-opened to single lane alternating traffic at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police remain on scene.

The Trail Times contacted the Trail RCMP but no further details have been released.