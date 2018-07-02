Twelve firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Glenmerry Saturday afternoon. (Trail Times file photo)

Glenmerry fire extensively damages family home

The fire has been deemed accidental; no injuries reported

A family is safe and uninjured after their home on Marigold Drive was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday.

“This was a dangerous fire as it started in the basement with no ventilation,” Operations Captain Grant Tyson reported.

“With a quick initial three-man response, the heavily involved basement fire was knocked down quickly and set the stage for a safe and efficient extinguishment.”

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters in this incident, he confirmed.

The call came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 4 p.m., and within six minutes the crew from Station 374 Trail was on scene.

Three Warfield firefighters and an additional six from Trail joined the effort which Tyson said was under control just after 4:30 p.m.

“With low manpower on a long weekend, again having a three-man engine with a quick response time was crucial in a quick knock down,” Tyson added. “The fire is deemed accidental.”

