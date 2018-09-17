Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Vancouver’s historic Chinatown is facing development pressures. [photo courtesy of vacouver.ca]

British Columbia and Vancouver want the city’s Chinatown designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Premier John Horgan says the area is a “symbol of resilience” and the designation would recognize generations from the Chinese community who helped build the province.

Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

The B.C. government says in a news release the UNESCO designation would recognize the area as a site of ongoing cultural and historic value.

Both governments have made official apologies for the past treatment of Chinese-Canadians.

The province says the world heritage designation would serve as a reminder of the racism, discrimination and hardships faced by pioneers from the community.

There are 1,092 World Heritage sites around the globe, including 19 in Canada.

The federal government would have to nominate Chinatown for it to get consideration by the UN agency.

Related: Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Related: Family of lion dancers ready to roar at Vancouver’s Chinatown Spring Festival

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert
Next story
Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

Just Posted

Connect online to Columbia Basin and Kootenay Rockies farmers’ markets

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets new online tool connects people to farmers’ markets

Reader’s tongue-in-cheek plea to slow down

Letter to the Editor from Bob Zanussi of Trail

SPCA sets opening for new Castlegar animal shelter

Ribbon cutting to take place September 21.

Trail wildfire highlights multi-agency cooperation

Ten agencies worked together in an emergency response to the aggressive fire

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Eight cattle dead in Kootenay tunnel crash

RCMP thanks agencies after cattle truck crash; investigates vehicle and thrift store thefts

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Most Read