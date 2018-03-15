Greater Trail police are investigating a police vehicle collision which occurred at 10 p.m. Wednesday at an intersection in Trail. The Trail RCMP officer was on duty in full uniform and driving a marked police car on Highway 3B at Devito Drive. (Black Press file photo)

Greater Trail police officer involved in Highway 3B crash

The accident happened Wednesday night at the Waneta Plaza lights

Greater Trail RCMP are investigating a police vehicle collision which occurred Wednesday evening at the Waneta Plaza traffic lights.

On Wednesday March 14 at 10:00 p.m., a Trail RCMP officer working in full uniform and driving a marked police vehicle on Hwy 3B at Devito Dr in Trail, when he was involved in a collision.

To date, the investigation determined that at the time of the collision, the officer was about to initiate a traffic stop with an oncoming vehicle and was stopped at the controlled intersection. During the officer’s manoeuvring to stop the vehicle, he was struck by a vehicle coming up behind him.

It was confirmed that the officer’s emergency equipment was not activated at the time of the collision.

The other driver attempted to avoid the collision and struck the front end of the police car causing the civilian vehicle to go off the road. The civilian’s car struck a guide wire which caused a utility pole to snap. Live power lines were knocked down causing the officer and civilian driver to be trapped in their vehicles until utility crews could attend and render the area safe.

BC Ambulance Services attended and checked both drivers.

Both the officer and civilian were uninjured.

