Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

Filing taxes for upwards of 400 people in the Trail area each year sounds daunting.
Especially when you’re doing it for free.
But that’s what a handful of number crunchers have been doing for low income earners in Rossland, Trail and the Beaver Valley for 10+ years through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP).
So understandably, they are always looking for more helpers.
“You need a basic understanding of income tax (and) be comfortable using a computer,” says Bill Van Beek. “And you’ll need your own computer, printer and internet access.”
Training via webinars is provided.
“You apply thru CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) and must meet security requirements,” he added. “And you have to want to help others.”
The free service launches March 1 and runs until April 23, Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. in set locations.
Annual income maximums apply, such as a single-person cannot earn more than $30,000; two-person households cannot exceed $40,000; and families greater than two are permitted $2,500 for each additional person.
For those eligible, Van Beek says a piece of government photo ID is required.
The five locations are the Trail Senior Citizens Branch on Monday; Tuesday at Kate’s Kitchen, 730 Rossland Ave.; the Trail Legion on Wednesdays; Thursday at Beaver Valley Senior Citizens Manor in Fruitvale; and Esling Park Lodge in Rossland on Fridays.
For more information contact CVITP’s sponsoring organization, the Trail FAIR Society at 250.364.2326.