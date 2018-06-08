Excitement is building in the Cominco Arena as momentum amps up for the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo set to go Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers dug in to help the chamber’s Audry Durham hang upwards of 500 curtains that will separate the booths of 100+ vendors, exhibitors, artisans, and health and wellness experts featured in the two-day event. Key note speakers and a market will be set up in the curling rink. (From left): Audry Durham, Colleen Jones, Ingrid Hope, and Lucy Beck, a Grade 12 student from J.L Crowe. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Hanging with Kootenay expo helpers

The Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo runs Friday and Saturday in the Trail Memorial Centre

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

The Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo runs Friday and Saturday in the Trail Memorial Centre

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

