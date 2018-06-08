Hanging with Kootenay expo helpers

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo runs Friday and Saturday in the Trail Memorial Centre
Columbia Valley hospice is bringing special grief training to Trail in a two-part series
More than $7,000 was raised for the cause during Gyro Park event in East Trail
Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor
The Trail riding grounds housed a gymkhana event last weekend
Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of June 7 to June 13
Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown
The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP
The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff
Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business
The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months
A cat was found deceased on a Sparwood property after becoming trapped in an illegally modified trap
Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017
The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta
White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident
Farmer says ‘I am still heart broken’
A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists
If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus
A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol
Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector