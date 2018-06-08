Hanging with Kootenay expo helpers

Excitement is building in the Cominco Arena as momentum amps up for the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo set to go Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers dug in to help the chamber’s Audry Durham hang upwards of 500 curtains that will separate the booths of 100+ vendors, exhibitors, artisans, and health and wellness experts featured in the two-day event. Key note speakers and a market will be set up in the curling rink. (From left): Audry Durham, Colleen Jones, Ingrid Hope, and Lucy Beck, a Grade 12 student from J.L Crowe. (Sheri Regnier photo)