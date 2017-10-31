Ask and you shall receive tenfold from grandpa Ken Piccolo. Elyssa Piccolo, 6, and her sister nine-year old Jonelle Piccolo (right) showed off their flashy robot and flower basket costumes at Spooktacular on Saturday. After deciding what they wanted to be for Halloween, grandpa Ken was tasked with making the girls’ trick-or-treat dreams come true. The robot head flips back for safety, and he outfitted 40-or-so lights on each costume for extra pizzazz. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Happy Halloween

A robot and a flower basket popped up during Spooktacular in downtown Trail on Saturday

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

A robot and a flower basket popped up during Spooktacular in downtown Trail on Saturday

Previous story
Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Just Posted

Happy Halloween

A robot and a flower basket popped up during Spooktacular in downtown Trail on Saturday

‘Finding a Wife for Gino’ a famiglia effort

In the past, if a man had trouble finding a wife, his… Continue reading

Still no word on Air Canada refund for Trail kidney patient

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Proud to pin poppies

The poppy campaign at the Trail branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is now underway

Trail kidney patient faces undue hardship awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

UPDATED: Columbia Brewery bottling plant in Creston will be closing down

The Columbia Brewery bottling plant will be closing down by December 2017

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Man charged in First Nations woman’s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean’s body was found in a burned cabin

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Most Read