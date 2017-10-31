Happy Halloween

Ask and you shall receive tenfold from grandpa Ken Piccolo. Elyssa Piccolo, 6, and her sister nine-year old Jonelle Piccolo (right) showed off their flashy robot and flower basket costumes at Spooktacular on Saturday. After deciding what they wanted to be for Halloween, grandpa Ken was tasked with making the girls’ trick-or-treat dreams come true. The robot head flips back for safety, and he outfitted 40-or-so lights on each costume for extra pizzazz. (Sheri Regnier photo)