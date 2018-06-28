Have a favourite business in the Trail district?

The TCOC encourages the community to nominate for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards

Nominations forms for businesses from Rossland to the Beaver Valley area available 24/7 on the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce website.

A growing membership – from A to V – at the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce means there’s that many more businesses to choose for a 2018 Business Excellence Award.

Nominations are now open, giving locals the chance to recognize, and tell others about, their favourite business and business person.

There’s 10 categories for the community to consider from the chamber’s 275 members or any other non-chamber enterprise in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale – provided they are operating with a valid business licence.

Local organizations including for-profit and nonprofits are also eligible.

“The chamber wants to acknowledge the very best in our business community, and we need your nominations to tell us who has wowed you,” says Executive Director Audry Durham. “There’s a wide range of awards so that all of our businesses and business people can qualify, so please show your support and nominate today for our fourth annual Business Excellence Awards.”

Anyone can nominate for categories that range from Business Person of the Year and Employer of the Year to awards for tourism, customer and professional service, Excellence under 40, community impact and emerging entrepreneur.

Durham reminds participants to include reasons why they are nominating a particular person or business.

“This will give the nominee more points and will give them a better chance of making the Top 5 in that category,” she explained.

Packages can be picked up from the chamber office located in the Teck Interpretive Centre on Bay Avenue, or accessed 24/7 on the chamber’s website. (To nominate online click here)

“Last year we had 300 nominations,” said Durham. “And this year we hope to surpass that number.”

Winners will be announced during “A Celebration of Success” slated for Sept. 29 at Gabriella’s in Rossland.

“It’s an opportunity for our business leaders to be recognized for the work they do to make our communities a better place to live,” Durham said.

“Our local businesses are the bricks and mortar of our communities and every year they support events and countless community fundraisers. As a way to show our appreciation, I would like to encourage community members to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a business that has gone above and beyond in delivering services or products this past year.”

The fall gala is an opportunity to celebrate the area’s stellar businesses with an awards ceremony, live music, a gourmet dinner and a silent auction.

“Last year we sold out with 180 people attending,” Durham added.

“The Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for businesses and service organizations alike to celebrate the great work they have done over the past year to make our communities a better place to live.”