Head-on collision near Castlegar sends two to hospital

An accident on Highway 22 just outside of Castlegar near Fairview sent two people to hospital Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle head-on collision occured around 4:30 p.m. and completely stopped traffic while rescue operations were being conducted by the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD).

According to CFD fire chief Sam Lattanzio, one vehicle rolled down an embankment and the lone occupant was extricated using the jaws of life. The driver was then transported by ground ambulance to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail with serious injuries.

The driver on the other vehicle was checked out by the BC Ambulance Service and was also transported to hospital.

Lattanzio says airbags were deployed in both vehicles and the accident is under investigation by RCMP.