Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

The hot temperatures are here to stay through the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster issued a heat warning Friday, calling for average temperatures to reach around 30C in the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island.

“A prolonged stretch of well-above normal temperature is forecast for the south coast as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored offshore,” the advisory says.

Inland temperatures are anticipated to reach as high as 34C.

Heat warnings are typically issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions could lead to risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Health officials remind people to take precautions, including:

  • Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.
  • Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.
  • Avoid sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.
  • Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are more susceptible to feeling negative effects of extreme heat.

