Heat warning issued for West Kootenay

Environment Canada reports that hot weather is expected over the southern interior for the next few days.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach or exceed 35 degrees Celsius in the West Kootenay Wednesday. It will get even hotter on Thursday and maximum temperatures will peak close to 40 C. Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C for the next couple of nights.

According to local historian Greg Nesteroff, Nelson’s hottest day so far may have been July 28, 1934, when the temperature hit 39.4 C.

It will remain hot on Friday as daytime highs remain in the low to mid-thirties. Significant cooling will occur on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.