Heavy snowfall forecast for West Kootenay highways

Environment Canada issued alert Friday afternoon, up to 30 cm snow callled for

Long period of snowfall expected from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass beginning Friday afternoon.

Alerts for: West Kootenay

Warnings

4:09 PM PST Friday 02 March 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

A low pressure system will continue to spread snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries overnight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.