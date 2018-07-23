Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. (Toronto Police handout)

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Jacob Hoggard, the frontman of the Canadian pop-rock band Hedley, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, according to Toronto police.

In a news release on Monday, police said the Surrey-born Hoggard faces two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference. The 34-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted two women on separate occasions over three days in 2016.

READ MORE: Hedley facing sexual misconduct allegations

The charges come after accusations of sexual misconduct involving young fans emerged on Twitter in early 2018.

At the time, Hedley firmly denied the accusations. They acknowledged “there was a time, in the past” when they engaged in “a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

But sexual misconduct was “always a line that we would never cross,” a statement from the band read.

JUNO organizers pulled the band from the award show’s lineup in March, and the band announced it would be taking an “indefinitely hiatus” after its Canadian tour ended at the end of that month.

Reaction to the allegations had been mixed, with their management team, tour openers and dozens of radio stations dropping them and some fans speaking out in defence of the victims.

One fan spoke publicly about covering up her “Invincible” tattoo, which was inspired by a song of the same name, after the initialallegations came out. Another young fan, a 15-year-old Ottawa girl, “put her concert tees into the bag of clothes for the Salvation Army” after learning about the allegations.

But some fans remained unfazed and loudly welcomed the performers to a show in Halifax earlier this year.

A 16-year-old who came to Halifax from Yarmouth, N.S., to attend her first concert, said she was relieved she could still see her favourite band perform after fearing the tour would be cancelled.

“Their fans are really supporting them and sticking together,” she said at the time.

Hoggard is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Toronto on July 26.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call police at 416-808-7474, text TOR and your message to 274637 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says
Next story
Rossland farmers chilled by changing bear behaviour

Just Posted

Jason Bay tosses first pitch for BC Little League championship

Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship

Police seize over 2,000 pot plants from Fruitvale property

A search warrant was issued in Fruitvale for theft of electricity from FortisBC

Early morning truck crash near Glenmerry

Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue, police and an ambulance responded to the scene

Drone halts firefighting near Nakusp

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

UPDATE: Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park fire estimated at 50 hectares

The blaze at Blacktail Mountain will be allowed to extinguish on its own

‘A lot more vigorous:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco in third period with new physio

Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down after the Saskatchewan crash

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Most Read