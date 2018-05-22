Highway 3 west of Creston is re-open to traffic following a mudslide last Thursday. The slide, which occurred about 30km west of Creston closed Highway 3 temporarily while crews worked to clear up the debris. DriveBC is reporting maintenance will continue this week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The road will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. For up-to-date information visit drivebc.ca.

Highway 3 re-opens after mudslide

Highway 3 west of Creston was closed following a landslide last Thursday

