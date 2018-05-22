Highway 3 re-opens after mudslide

Highway 3 west of Creston was closed following a landslide last Thursday
Crime Reduction Units from Trail and Castlegar executed a search warrant on Rossland Avenue
Dianne Miller will be recognized as BV Citizen of the Year on Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Gyro Park water park was open for business and fun on Victoria Day in Trail
Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal
Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes
A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race
Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister
The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking
A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution
G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week
Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign
Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home
Harjit Sajjan says not only was military response quick, support from locals has been ‘tremendous’
