Highway 6 at Angel Falls 33 km west of the Needles ferry has washed out and is temporarily closed while a single lane bridge is installed. Alternate route via Highway 23 and the TransCanada. (Photo: Trisha Shanks)

Highway 6 washout west of Needles – detour through Revelstoke

MOT installing temporary bridge

Highway 6 has washed out 33 km west of the Needles ferry landing at Angel Falls. Travel over the Monashee was not possible after the two-lane road gave way to water. The road will be closed for approximately 2 days while a single lane bridge is being installed to allow travel to resume in both directions across the pass.

Bart Chenuz, Area Roads Manager with the Ministry of Transport said, “Nobody was hurt and no homes were destroyed. Everything is good that way. We are working on a temporary bridge. We have removed the damaged asphalt and the water [level] has come down. I am on my way back up there to determine whether we put in a new bridge or culverts.”

The washout blew two culverts and caused a giant section of the road to collapse at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 9. Updates will be made as they become available. Drivebc.ca is suggesting that motorists use the “detour available through Revelstoke VIA HWY 23, HWY 1 to Sicamous, HWY 97A to Vernon approx. travel time is 3.5 hours.”

