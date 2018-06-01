Greater Trail police have not determined the cause of a house fire on Rossland Avenue last week.

Home in Trail Gulch still not safe to enter

Witness reported hearing an explosion at around 12:30 p.m. Friday May 25

Trail police still don’t know what caused a Gulch home to go up in flames last Friday.

That is because no one has been able to go back into the Rossland Avenue residence.

“The house needs to be made safe before anyone can enter,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Darren Oelke confirmed May 30. “We have not determined the cause of the fire.”

Nothing has been ruled out as police continue to work with investigators.

A 43-year old man was inside the home at the time of fire, which witnesses reported was preceded by a loud explosion. He was seriously injured and subsequently transported to intensive care in a Vancouver hospital, Oelke said.

He could not provide an update on the man’s condition.

A woman, 46, was reported to be a second occupant in the home at the time of the fire. She was not physically injured.

Regional fire rescue responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. on May 25.

A 17-man crew, including 11 firefighters from Station 374 Trail, three firefighters from Warfield and three from Montrose, stayed on scene until 2 p.m.

The fire shut down Rossland Avenue for approximately four hours.

One witness says she thought someone had hit her parked vehicle and when she came out to check, she saw heavy smoke billowing from the house.

Another witness reported two people lived in the house as well as two dogs. He observed both occupants and one dog outside the house, before the man was transferred into the ambulance with what appeared to be severe burns to his upper body and face.

Previous story
Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Just Posted

Home in Trail Gulch still not safe to enter

Witness reported hearing an explosion at around 12:30 p.m. Friday May 25

Trail grans serving up strawberries and tea

Grans to Grans is hosting a Strawberry tea on Saturday at Trail United Church

Trail leaders network in Halifax this week

Trail officials are at the FCM in Halifax this week networking with Canada’s municipal leaders

Slow week?

The good news is it’s almost time to relax waterside like at Champion Lakes just outside of Fruitvale

Dam City Rollers ready to jam with Pistoleras

The evening of live roller derby is part of Castlegar’s Sunfest lineup

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

‘I’ll have a grande latte and a venti bale for the horse’

Starbucks staff got quite the surprise when a horse and rider trotted up to the drive thru window

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Most Read