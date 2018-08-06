Hot weather on the way: Environment Canada

Forecasters say highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C are expected across B.C. Interior this week.

Environment Canada is warning that temperatures are expected to soar to the mid- to late-30 degrees C by mid-week across the southern interior of the province.

Weather forecasters are blaming the spike on a strengthening ridge of high pressure that will draw up hot air from the western United States.

Temperatures are expected to peak by Wednesday and Thursday this week, which could see the mercury hit 40 degrees C in some communities, while overnight lows are only dipping to high teens.

Forecasters expect temperatures to recede starting on Friday.

Environment Canada urges people to stay hydrated by drinking water, avoid sunburn by using sunscreen and don’t leave children or pets in parked cars.

Environment Canada also has a special air quality warning in effect for areas north of Invermere in the East Kootenays, as smoke continues to linger due to a large nearby wildfire in Kootenay National Park.