Fire gutted a house on the 400 block of Rossland Avenue Friday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Breaking: House fire shuts down Rossland Avenue

Police have shut down the 400 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail, more to come …

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Rossland Avenue. One witness says she thought someone had hit her parked vehicle and when she came out to check on her car, she saw thick billows of smoke emanating from 459 Rossland Avenue.

Another witness reported two occupants were in the house as well as two dogs. He also observed both occupants and one dog outside the house, before one person was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Police and fire were still on scene at 2 p.m.

Traffic is currently blocked while crews battle the blaze.

DriveBC has issued an advisory that Highway 3B is closed in both directions at Trail, east of junction of Highway 22 and 3B intersection because of “Police Incident.”

There is no estimated time of open, no detour available at this time.

Next Update 2:30pm.

More to come.

