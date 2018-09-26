How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Elections BC is reminding snowbirds and others who will be away to plan ahead to vote in the upcoming referendum on electoral reform.

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 20, residents will receive a mail-in ballot on whether to replace B.C.’s current First Past the Post voting system with one of three new systems of proportional representation: Dual Member Proportional (DMP), Mixed Member Proportional (MMP), and Rural-Urban Proportional (RUP).

People who are away should provide Elections BC with a mailing address where they can receive their voting package.

New voters and voters who have moved or changed their name are encouraged to register or update their information online.

Come early October, the non-partisan Office of the Legislature will begin producing over 3.25 million personally addressed voting packages – one for every registered voter in B.C.

Completed voting packages must be received by Elections BC no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

