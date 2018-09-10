Humboldt Broncos player Morgan Gobeil is shown in this undated handout photo. Gobeil who suffered a brain injury in a hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan still has a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan Health Authority

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family

Morgan Gobeil is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months

A Humboldt Broncos player who suffered a brain injury in a hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan still has a long road to recovery.

The family of Morgan Gobeil says in a statement that the 19-year-old is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months.

They say he suffered a significant brain injury in April when the Broncos team bus and transport truck collided at a highway crossing, and that the months since the crash have been difficult.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured.

Gobeil’s family says he’s a “tough kid” and is using all the determination that made him successful in sports and school to keep moving forward.

They say they believe he’s getting better every day.

RELATED: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

“We have said that from day one,” said the statement from his family. “We also know his journey is a long one.”

“He’s now focused on rehabilitation, where he participates in physio, occupational and speech therapies and does all this with a good demeanor.”

They say Gobeil knows he was in a bus accident, but he doesn’t know the extent of what happened.

Last week, the family of Layne Matechuk said he also isn’t fully aware of what happened on the night of the crash.

Matechuk, 18, also suffered a brain injury from the collision and is struggling to get his speech back.

Both families have expressed gratitude to the first responders at the scene and medical staff in the hospital.

The Gobeil family also addressed the ongoing support from people around the world in their statement.

“Because Morgan does not yet know the gravity of the accident, he is unaware of the overwhelming support that has poured in from across the world,” they said. “However, we want everyone to know that we, his family, are.”

RELATED: Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

The latest update comes as the Broncos prepare to play their home opener against the Nipawin Hawks this Wednesday.

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against Nipawin when the crash occurred April 6.

The driver of the transport truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was not injured. He is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He is next to appear in court in Melfort, Sask., on Oct. 2.

RCMP have not released details of their investigation other than to say the truck was in the intersection at the time the two vehicles collided.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Just Posted

Time change for second acid spill in Trail

On Monday, Sept. 10 IRM and Teck Trail updated their bulletin, which included a May 23 time change

Updated: Two fires on the outskirts of Trail

The first was a vehicle fire, the second a structure fire at a battery recycling plant

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Trail waiting for acid spill debriefing, says mayor

Thursday afternoon the City of Trail released an update regarding the two acid spills

Roundtable slated for Trail Riverfront Centre

Explore B.C.’s heritage in the context of culture and community in Trail on Oct. 12

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family

Morgan Gobeil is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months

B.C. wildfire prevention fund begins taking applications

Forest fuel program no longer requires local cost-sharing

Could #MeToo lead to equal pay for actresses?

Salma Hyeck says these once-taboo topics are the talk of the town, leading to change both on- and off-screen

BC Children’s warns of glamorizing self-harm on World Suicide Prevention Day

Psychiatrist warns against over-stressing kids going back to school

Court martial underway for retired CAF member accused of sex crimes in Victoria

Seven charges against Colin McGregor include committing, recording sexual assault

Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Province-wide notification coming for mail-in vote

B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Expedia.ca reveals their list of the Best Beer Town in Canada

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Most Read