Twitter: Kevin Garinger with @UticaComets⁩ and ⁦⁦@SODFoundation

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

The man who became the public face of the Humboldt Broncos in the days after the hockey team’s bus crashed in the spring has stepped down as president of the organization.

Kevin Garinger told a club board meeting on Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election as its president.

Garinger says he wants to devote more time to his family, his job as CEO and director of education with Saskatchewan’s Horizon School Division and a doctorate he’s pursing in educational leadership.

RELATED: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

The outgoing president says he will continue to sit on the board and provide support and guidance for the incoming president, Jamie Brockman.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in April’s collision involving a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection northeast of Saskatoon.

RELATED: ‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old Calgary resident, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail walking tour offers ‘taste of life in Little Italy’
Next story
Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

Just Posted

Birds from Kimberley test positive for West Nile virus

This is the first evidence of West Nile virus activity in the province this year.

ICBC: Trail acid spill claims complex, require extra inspection

As of Aug. 17, the B.C. insurer had received 1,000+ claims related to the Trail acid spills

Trail crime victim asks city to revive citizen patrols

With new RCMP leadership coming in August, the city is hoping to ramp up COPS and other programs

Back in the blue

After being closed for a few days due to poor air quality, the Warfield pool re-opened Tuesday

Trail walking tour offers ‘taste of life in Little Italy’

“The rock walls are a legacy … they differentiate the Silver City from other Basin communities … ”

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Fatal crash closes major B.C. highway

The driver of a sewage truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

New app to help B.C.’s wildlife warriors

The BC Wildlife Federation released an updated version of the Conservation App

Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Most Read