Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

New government bill would allow ICBC to cancel your licence if you don’t make payments

People seriously behind on their child and spousal support payments could now have their driver’s licences taken away.

The province announced Tuesday it’s introducing legislation to allow the auto insurer to instantly cancel the driver’s licence of anyone more than $3,000 behind in support payments.

Currently, the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program, which governs support payments, can only ask ICBC to refuse to issue or renew a licence. B.C. drivers must renew their licences every five years.

Previous story
Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Just Posted

Polishing up Silver City Days

Final midway and food fair layout plans in downtown Trail still being determined

Extrication exercise

Firefighting training was underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue on Friday

Couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Rossland man recounts close call on Sunday afternoon on the Kootenay Pass

New home for Kootenay South Métis Society

The Kootenay South Métis Society welcomes the community to an open house on Wednesday

Standby at Trail Creek

RDKB prepares for 2018 freshet – asks residents to do the same

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

ICBC could soon cancel driver’s licenses of those owing child, spousal support

Currently, ICBC can only refuse to issue or renew a licence

Lululemon names new chief financial officer, search continues for new CEO

Vancouver-based clothing company has appointed Patrick Guido to the position

Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes

130,000 individuals, businesses from Canada and beyond donated $20 to $50,000 to GoFundMe campaign

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Most Read