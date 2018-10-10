ICBC files lawsuit over Trail sulphuric acid spills

ICBC has filed a Notice of Civil Claim for costs incurred from Trail sulphuric acid spills

ICBC has started a lawsuit against a number of “negligent parties” related to the Trail acid spills.

The BC insurer shared a media statement early Wednesday, which will be posted to their website.

Related story here: Claims skyrocket after acid spill in Trail

Related story here: Company suspended after second acid spill in Trail

The release reads:

“ICBC has filed a Notice of Civil Claim (NOCC), on behalf of our customers, seeking financial relief for the loss of, or damage to, vehicles caused by the sulfuric acid spills in Trail earlier this year, as well as related costs and expenses.

In the NOCC, ICBC has listed the following entities as negligent parties:

· Westcan, IRM and Teck, collectively known as Corporate Defendants;

· Christopher Hutchinson and John Doe #1 (unknown name), the two commercial truck drivers who operated the Westcan vehicles during the spills;

· Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and the City of Trail, collectively known as Municipal Defendants; and

· Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Ministry of Environment, collectively known as Crown Defendants.

ICBC was required to file the NOCC now to ensure that there was no argument available to any of the defendants that it was out of time for bringing this action.

ICBC always has the right to consider recovering losses paid to our customers from any potential negligent party, and this is a standard step to take whenever there are costs to recover.

It is also important that ICBC takes this step, in part, to mitigate any impact these events may have on insurance rates. The current financial pressures on both ICBC’s insurance rates and the corporation overall have been well documented.

To date, the losses claimed include hundreds of vehicles that ICBC has determined to be total losses as a result of exposure to sulfuric acid from the April 10 and May 23 spills.

As this is now before the courts, ICBC has no further comment to make at this time.”

Previous story
Limo driver’s widow: He worried about the vehicles’ safety
Next story
Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

Just Posted

ICBC files lawsuit over Trail sulphuric acid spills

ICBC has filed a Notice of Civil Claim for costs incurred from Trail sulphuric acid spills

Trail fashion show, thrifty and for a good cause

Tickets for the Trail Salvation Army Fashion Show are on sale at the thrift store and church

Trail business awaits word on retail cannabis licence

The Province of BC will takeover online sales, and has the only store licenced to open Oct. 17

Doggone good germ detective visits Trail hospital

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital was one of seven IH facilities Angus has checked for C.diff

Books for Kids is right around the corner

For information about local literacy programs contact CBAL’s Carolyn Amantea at (250) 368-6770

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

Limo driver’s widow: He worried about the vehicles’ safety

Kim Lisinicchia said her husband Scott had stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company’s assurances that its “cars were all right.”

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

3 in custody after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Most Read