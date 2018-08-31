ICBC: Last long weekend of summer brings deadly crashes

An average 81 people are injured in 330 crashes every Labour day long weekend in southern interior

Going into a long weekend ICBC is reminding drivers to share the road and drive smart.

Statistics reveal that every Labour Day weekend in British Columbia, five people die and 580 people are injured in 2,100 crashes across the province.

Within the Southern B.C. Interior, on average, 81 people are injured in 330 crashes every Labour Day long weekend.

“On highways, expect to see many RVs, motorcyclists and trucks,” ICBC advises. “If you’re staying in town, expect more pedestrians and cyclists on the road. The key to sharing the road safely is to stay focused on driving and look out for the road users around you. Avoid distractions which will take your eyes off the road and your mind off driving.”

DriveBC.ca. is a key resource to check for up-to-date road conditions and traffic advisories.

ICBC’s Drive Smart tips for sharing the road:

• You can only see motorcycles when you really look for them. Leave plenty of space when passing a motorcycle and allow at least three seconds of following distance.

• Crashes with trucks and RVs are usually much more serious due to their sheer size and weight. Keep clear of their blind spots, when following, you should be able to see both mirrors of the RV or truck in front of you. If you’re behind a slow moving RV or truck climbing up a hill, leave extra space and be patient as they’re probably trying their be

st to keep up with the flow of traffic.