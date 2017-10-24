ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Halloween can really be a nightmare on B.C.’s roads, according to the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

The insurance company says there are generally 25 per cent more traffic crashes on Oct. 31st, compared to other days.

That said, ICBC advises drivers to stay well below the speed limit, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., peak time for trick-or-treating.

Don’t roll through stop signs or intersections, scan as you drive, don’t pass a slow or stopped vehicle, and keep your eyes peeled for drunk drivers.

For the kids, ICBC suggests they have bright costumes that fit well so they don’t trip on them, follow a safe route, trick-or-treat in groups, and follow the rules of the road.

Statistically, on average 240 people are injured in 620 crashes on Halloween night in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island that’s 33 people injured in 130 crashes, in the Southern Interior, 40 people are injured in 110 crashes and in the North Central Region, on average 16 people are injured in 65 crashes in the North Central Region.

These statistics are from ICBC data based on a five-year average, between 2011 and 2015, during the 24-hour period on Oct. 31st each year.


