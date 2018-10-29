ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

ICBC is reminding people to be careful on Halloween, as last year there were 950 accidents. (Pexels)

ICBC is reminding drivers to keep their eyes peeled on Wednesday night for trick-or-treaters after revealing a high number of car accidents on Halloween last year.

In 2017 there were 950 crashes, resulting in 280 injuries across the province. This includes 140 crashes and 27 injuries on Vancouver Island, 600 crashes and 200 injuries in the Lower Mainland, 120 crashes and 30 injured in the Southern Interior and 66 crashes and 13 injuries in the North Central region of the province.

ICBC offers several driving tips, including a reminder to stay below the speed limit in residential areas on Halloween night, and to not pass a slow or stopped vehicle that may be waiting for kids to cross the road.

Parents are reminded to keep their kids visible in their costumes by using using reflective tape or flashlights It’s also safer for kids to travel in groups and to make sure to stay on the sidewalk.

As for adults, ICBC recommends always planning a safe ride home, and to not shoot fireworks on roads.

