City crews began the ice removing process in the Trail Memorial Centre this week. (Jim Bailey photo)

Ice out

Banners down and ice melting is the official sign that hockey season is over in Trail

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Banners down and ice melting is the official sign that hockey season is over in Trail

Previous story
Some movement towards improving Trail bus exchange
Next story
Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Just Posted

Ice out

Banners down and ice melting is the official sign that hockey season is over in Trail

Snowfall warning for Kootenay passes

Environment Canada forecasts up to 25 cm of snowfall for the Paulson and Kootenay passes

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you support the BC government’s opposition to Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion?

Some movement towards improving Trail bus exchange

Public transit is a regional service; the city wrote to the RDKB in November 2016

Couple charged in Fruitvale incident plead not guilty

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty.

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Most Read